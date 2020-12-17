Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha's first sports university to be set up in Pune: Minister

The Balewadi sports complex in Pune will be upgraded to the level of a university which will get an initial funding of Rs 400 crore with creation of 213 posts, the minister added.A committee, headed by Mumbai Universitys former vice chancellor Vijay Khole, was set up and based on its recommendations, the state government decided to set up the international sports university in Pune, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:18 IST
Maha's first sports university to be set up in Pune: Minister

Maharashtra's first international sports university will be set up in Pune district and start functioning from the academic session 2021-22, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Thursday. The institution will bring together faculties of various sports activities and help in research to bring up international level sports-persons, Kedar told reporters here.

The Maharashtra cabinet last week approved a draft bill for the constitution of the international sports university, and it was passed in the just concluded winter session of the state Legislature. The state government had announced in the budget that such a university will be set up.

''The first sports university of Maharashtra will be set up in Pune and start its operations from the academic year 2021-22,'' Kedar said. ''The Balewadi sports complex (in Pune) will be upgraded to the level of a university which will get an initial funding of Rs 400 crore with creation of 213 posts,'' the minister added.

A committee, headed by Mumbai University's former vice chancellor Vijay Khole, was set up and based on its recommendations, the state government decided to set up the international sports university in Pune, he said. The Balewadi-based Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, which hosted the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2008, will be upgraded to sports university, which will bring trainers and researchers in various sports fields under one roof, he said.

''The university's faculties and its various researches would cover sports-related science, medicine, technology, coaching and training, sports management and sports media and communication, among others,'' the minister said. All facilities will be on par with international standards so that players get quality training and inputs, Kedar said.

While the varsity will have some permanent posts, including vice chancellor and registrar, some international level experts will also be hired on contractual basis for the benefit of trainees, he added. Earlier, senior BJP leader Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday alleged that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government was planning to shift the sports university proposed in Aurangabad city of Marathwada to Pune.

He said the project to set up the sports university in the biggest city in Marathwada was announced by the erstwhile BJP government. ''The same was announced in the state budget also. A plot of land was even finalised at Karodi in Gangapur tehsil in Aurangabad district, but the government is now taking this project away to Pune,'' the former speaker of the Legislative Assembly said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is our expectation further discussions will help both sides reach agreement on mutually acceptable solution: MEA on Sino-India border standoff.

It is our expectation further discussions will help both sides reach agreement on mutually acceptable solution MEA on Sino-India border standoff....

Punjab cabinet approves IOCL's proposal to set up compressed biogas plant

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL for setting up a compressed biogas CBG plant at the site of closed cooperative sugar mills at Rakhra in Patiala. The plant, to be developed in coll...

World News Roundup: 'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins; EU chief says UK trade pact closer but success not certain and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.We are not afraid Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus originsWith investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are s...

Russia's Putin blames Washington for starting new arms race

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday blamed the United States for starting a new arms race, saying Moscow had been forced to develop hypersonic weapons in response. Responding to a question about the risk of a new arms race, Putin t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020