Australia 92/5 at tea on day 2 of first Test

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:16 IST
Australia were 92/5 at tea on the second day of the first day/night Test against India here on Friday. Marnus Labuschagne (46) and Tim Paine (9) were at the crease for the home team at the end of the second session.

Brief Scores: India first innings: 244 all out in 93.1 overs. Australia first innings: 92/5 in 48 overs (M Labuschagne 46 batting, R Ashwin 3/27, Jasprit Bumrah 2/21).

