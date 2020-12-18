Left Menu
Abandoned boy to be sent to shelter home in Meerut: Official

Ankit is said to have been abandoned by his mother while his father is in jail, SSP Abhishek Yadav said on Thursday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:57 IST
Abandoned boy to be sent to shelter home in Meerut: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An abandoned boy who was found weeping along with his pet dog will be sent to a child protection home in Meerut, officials said on Friday. Poonam Sharma, the district in-charge of Childline, told PTI that Ankit was produced before a child welfare board and it directed them to send him to a shelter home in Meerut once his medial report is received.

Ankit is said to have been abandoned by his mother while his father is in jail, SSP Abhishek Yadav said on Thursday. Police here provided him with clothes and in the process of getting him admitted to a public school, he said.

Ankit, said to be around 10, is currently living with a woman in the Khalapar locality under the Kotwali police station, the SSP added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

