The Recruitment Directorate is responsible for recruiting soldiers and officers into the Army.Lt Gen Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985 and is an alumnus of Sainik School Satara, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and Indian Institute of Public Administration.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:08 IST
Lt Gen Pradeep Nair takes over as DG Recruiting of Army

Lt General Pradeep C Nair on Friday took over as the Director General Recruiting of the Indian Army, an official said. The Recruitment Directorate is responsible for recruiting soldiers and officers into the Army.

Lt Gen Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment in 1985 and is an alumnus of Sainik School Satara, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and Indian Institute of Public Administration. During his career spanning three and a half decades, he has commanded his battalion (18 Sikh) in the Siachen Glacier and has served extensively in the North East, where he served as a junior officer in Manipur and Sikkim, as a Battalion Commander in Assam, a Brigade Commander in Manipur and as Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

He has been an instructor in Infantry School, Mhow, Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan and a Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College, besides serving in the Army Headquarters as a Colonel. Lt Gen Nair has also served as Brigadier General Staff in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and in the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Officer candidates enter the Army through the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Military Academy, and the Officers Training Academies at Chennai and Gaya. For soldiers, the recruitment is done by various recruitment zones through recruitment rallies. These recruitment zones are spread across the country.

An official of Sainik School Satara said Lt Gen Nair is among the 10 Lieutenant General rank alumni of the 60- year-old institution..

