Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu College alumni providing financial help to students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee, OSA president Ravi Burman said.The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:17 IST
Hindu College alumni providing financial help to students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth Rs 6 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee,'' OSA president Ravi Burman said.

''The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000. ''The first batch of 35 students are being sent this grant directly to their bank accounts totalling Rs 6,16,196. These students will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts within a week. The balance requests are being processed and will be finalised shortly,” he added.

To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, the OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing them among needy students. Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CISF jawan saves life of policeman at Delhi Metro station

A CISF personnel saved the life of a trainee policeman who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station here on Friday by performing CPR medical procedure on him, officials said. The incident took place at the Kashmere gate station around 1 PM...

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Trump over census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states.The ...

U.S. adding Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist -- official

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being ad...

Ada Hegerberg signs new deal at European champion Lyon

Former Ballon dOr winner Ada Hegerberg extended her contract with European champion Lyon on Friday. The club said the 25-year-old Norwegian forward signed a three-year deal through June 2024. Seeing out the contract would complete a decade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020