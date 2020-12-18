Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constable couple commit suicide in the city

A constable couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence at Kothanur here, police said on Friday. The couple had been married for 10 years and did not have a child, police said.The reason behind the suicide was not yet known, they said..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:17 IST
Constable couple commit suicide in the city

A constable couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence at Kothanur here, police said on Friday. While the man was deputed at the office of the Sampigehalli Assistant Commissioner of Police, his wife worked in the police control room, they said.

They were found hanging at their residence last night. The couple had been married for 10 years and did not have a child, police said.

The reason behind the suicide was not yet known, they said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen retd D S Hooda said on Friday. Participating in a discussion...

WHO investigators head to China in early January

World Health Organization WHO officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.At a virtual news conference, th...

Austria will go into third lockdown after Christmas, ending with tests

Austria will go into its third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas and lift it earlier for people who get tested, the government said on Friday, just 11 days after its second lockdown ended.Non-essential shops reopened last week after a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020