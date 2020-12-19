Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid

Two students from a school in Lohegaon in Pune have discovered six preliminary asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration IASC.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:52 IST
Maha: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid

Two students from a school in Lohegaon in Pune have discovered six preliminary asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). In a release issued on Saturday, the Vikhe Patil School said Arya Pulate and Shreya Waghmare discovered the asteroids, adding that all 22 participants in the campaign were selected after a rigorous screening process through a worldwide event organized between November 9 and December 3.

They were selected from across the globe and trained to analyze data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth and 27 preliminary asteroid were discovered. ''Preliminary discoveries are the first observations of asteroids found in the Main Belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter which need further confirmation to go to Provisional status. This usually takes up to 5 years after which the asteroid can be officially cataloged by Minor Planet Center, International Astronomical Union (IAU),'' read the release.

''Knowing the asteroids around and mapping them is an important element in our bid to understand and monitor these flyings rocks around our planet,'' the school release quoted Srijan Pal Singh, former Adviser (Technology and Policy) to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and founder of Kalam Centre..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 new coronavirus cases in Guj, 7 deaths; 1,252 recover

Gujarat recorded 1,026 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,34,289, the health department said. With seven fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,227, it said.A total of...

North East Region will emerge as favourite tourist destination in post-COVID era: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that the region will emerge as a favourite tourist and trade destination in India in the post-COVID era. The minister, who was the chief ...

Delhi police arrests man for swindling Rs 276 lakh from Corporation Bank

Delhi Police has arrested a person named Bhuvanesh Kharbanda on the complaint of Corporation Bank for allegedly swindling a sum of Rs 276 lakhs on the pretext of availing a working capital loan. Delhi Polices Economic Offences Wing EOW said...

Ponting calls for Rohit's inclusion as opener at the earliest

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Saturday called for the inclusion of Rohit Sharma as an opener at the earliest, after the Indian teams embarrassing defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the four-match series hereIndia were bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020