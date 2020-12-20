Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus. Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice- chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty..PTI | Shantiniketan | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus. Shah is scheduled to visit the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.
Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said. Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.
He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice- chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bidyut
- Sangeet Bhavan
- Shah
- Rabindra Bhavan
- Amit Shah
- Rabindra Sangeet
- Visva-Bharati
ALSO READ
Infants' deaths at Shahdol: report says doctors not to blame
MQM worker Shahid Kaleem extrajudicially killed by Paramilitary Rangers in Karachi
Girl alleges gangrape in moving van in UP's Bulandshahr
Two policemen held hostage by villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur
Man held for pregnant woman's death in UP's Bulandshahr