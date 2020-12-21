Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow students of social sciences to return to campus: JNUSU to university

The university administration maintained that the students will be called back in phases as despite utmost precautions, there are 39 active COVID-19 cases on the campus.We demand that the social sciences students be also allowed back on the campus so that they can continue with their research work and submit their thesis on time, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 23:04 IST
Allow students of social sciences to return to campus: JNUSU to university

Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) assembled outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday and demanded that students of social sciences also be allowed to return to the campus. The university administration maintained that the students will be called back in phases as despite utmost precautions, there are 39 active COVID-19 cases on the campus.

''We demand that the social sciences' students be also allowed back on the campus so that they can continue with their research work and submit their thesis on time,'' JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said. In a statement, the university said JNU has already lost five employees to COVID-19. Currently, there are 39 active cases on the campus.

''It is disturbing that despite the best efforts some COVID-19 cases have also been reported from the university. Keeping the health security of students, faculty, officers, non-teaching staff and other campus residents in mind, the administration has adopted a policy of re-opening the campus in a phased manner. ''Decisions are taken as per the periodic government guidelines and recommendations of a task force,'' the statement said.

The JNU campus was closed in March in view of the pandemic. The phased reopening of the campus began on November 2. JNU allowed only PhD science students from the PWD category to return to the campus from December 21. Earlier, the administration had allowed science students from other categories who require access to laboratories to return.

The students returning to the campus have to mandatorily self-quarantine themselves for seven days. The university has said the central library, all canteens and dhabas will remain closed due to the pandemic.

According to university guidelines, Aarogya Setu mobile application must be installed by all employees and students to enable early identification of potential risk of infection. The guidelines also recommend conducting meetings online, opening doors and windows during office hours, avoiding air conditioning, social gatherings and mandatorily wearing masks.

''If any employee or student and their family members have tested positive or are under home isolation or under home quarantine, they will inform about the same with supporting documents immediately. ''If it is found that anyone is violating the above directions and COVID-19 protocols, such violators shall be liable for disciplinary action,'' the guidelines said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA arrests 17 accused in Bengaluru riots case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI, Popular Front of India PFI in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police statio...

'Better than nothing'- the U.S. $900 bln COVID-19 stimulus helps but underwhelms

Dec 21 - The 900 billion pandemic aid package expected to win Congressional approval on Monday will deliver support to a recession-ravaged economy slowing under a deadly coronavirus surge, and set it up for a stronger recovery next year as ...

Barr will not appoint special counsels to probe Trump's election fraud claims, or Hunter Biden

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has no plans to appoint special counsels to investigate President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, or to investigate President Donald Trumps unfounded claims of election fraud, he said on Monday. Speaki...

Britain's fishing proposals unacceptable for France, minister says

Major hurdles remain over fishing in the Brexit talks and Britains proposals are so far unacceptable to France, French European Affairs junior Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.The French government said earlier it was sticking to its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020