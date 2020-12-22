Left Menu
Maha: One held for raping and dumping minor girl in gunny bag

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:36 IST
A four-year-old girl has been found unconscious in a gunny bag at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday. After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the police took her for a medical examination which revealed she was sexually assaulted, Valiv police station's inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old driver of a private bus for allegedly raping the girl, another police official said on Monday night. Some locals spotted the gunny bag in Fatherwadi locality of Vasai on Sunday and alerted the police.

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police rushed to the spot and found the girl lying unconscious in the bag, Chowgule said. A medical examination of the child was conducted and doctors confirmed she was sexually assaulted, he said.

Later, messages were sent out to various police stations and it was found that a case under Indian Penal Code 363 of kidnapping of a girl was registered at Bhayander police station on Sunday, the official said. The girl was subsequently handed over to the Bhayander police, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bhayander division's Assistant Commissioner of Police Shashikant Bhosle said. Police issued a release on Monday night stating that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the victim was playing along with other children in the bus parked near her house.

Prima facie, the accused raped the girl inside the bus, after other children left for their homes, it said. He later strangulated her and assuming that she died, put her into the gunny bag, which he dumped along the road, the police said.

The accused was remanded in police custody till December 28, police said..

