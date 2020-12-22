Left Menu
Development News Edition

Test administrator avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits. Prosecutors said Williams accepted bribes from Singer and another person to facilitate cheating on four college entrance exams she administered to children of Singer's clients, who included finance and marketing executives.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 02:34 IST
Test administrator avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

A former college entrance exam administrator avoided prison on Monday after admitting she participated in a vast U.S. fraud and bribery scheme that has resulted in charges against dozens of wealthy parents.

Federal prosecutors in Boston argued that Niki Williams, who was a special education teacher's assistant at a public high school in Houston, deserved six months in prison for accepting bribes to facilitate cheating on ACT and SAT exams. But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani instead ordered her to serve just a year of probation and forfeit the $12,500 she illegally earned, saying her conduct was "truly an aberration" in her life that already had cost Williams her low-paying job.

"I don't mean by this sentence to suggest you are not being punished," Talwani said. "I think you have been punished, and I think you know you have been punished." Williams is one of 57 people charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said parents conspired with California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to secure their children's college admissions fraudulently.

The parents include "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who was sentenced to two months in prison. Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors said Williams accepted bribes from Singer and another person to facilitate cheating on four college entrance exams she administered to children of Singer's clients, who included finance and marketing executives. She did so by allowing one of Singer's associates, Florida private school counselor Mark Riddell, to proctor the exams of his clients' children and either secretly take tests in their place or correct their answers. Riddell has pleaded guilty.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American, United prepare to recall thousands of employees as relief nears

American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers approval of a fresh 15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package...

Tesla tumbles from record high in S&P 500 debut

Shares of Tesla debuted in the SP 500 on Monday, ending sharply lower after a report about potential future competition from Apple. Tesla ended down 6.5 from a record high in the previous session, its steepest one-day drop in over a week, a...

Ratan Tata honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred the title of Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace by the Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce FIICC for epitomising unity, peace and sustainability. Ratan Tatas support ...

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa over COVID-19 mutation

The Netherlands on Monday joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus. The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020