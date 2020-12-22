Left Menu
PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday. Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.

Updated: 22-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday. The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said. Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country. Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an institution of national importance'' by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted. The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. The prime minister is the chancellor of the university.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

