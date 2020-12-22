Left Menu
Development News Edition

Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister

A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations with stakeholders, Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers.With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:45 IST
Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DrRPNishank)

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation. Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.

The minister said a decision about when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders. ''Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February next year. CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 examinations. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations with stakeholders,'' Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The education minister had a live interaction with students on December 10 and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams.

''The CBSE is yet to take a decision on the dates for conducting board examinations, including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored,'' he had said during the interaction. The Ministry of Education had also announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual buyer-seller meet held to boost India-Thailand agri-food trade

In a move to boost the exports of Indias agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer ...

Shami unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits

India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture. The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling ha...

Rijiju inaugurates 8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence across country

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence KISCEs across India. The 8 states include Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Telangana, Nagala...

Tigray: Hundreds of civilians reported killed in artillery strikes, warns UN rights chief

The appeal by the High Commissioner for Human Rights follows seven weeks of conflict in northern Ethiopia between central Government soldiers and Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF forces that have displaced tens of thousands.Fighting is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020