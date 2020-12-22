Employees under Samagra Shiksha mission will get salaries before Christmas: Minister

Over 4,000 employees under Samagra Shiksha mission will get their salaries before Christmas, Mizoram Education minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Tuesday. The employees have not got their salaries since August.

''All the employees from primary to high school level working under Samagra Shiksha mission will be paid for August to December before Christmas,'' the minister said. Ralte said that despite meeting the state matching share the employees have not been paid since August as the Centre could not release sanction order.

He said that the Centre had on December 18 released the sanction order and accordingly the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deposited the amount to Mizorams bank account on Monday. He said that expenditure sanction has been obtained from the state Finance department on Tuesday and the money will be deposited to district project offices before transferring to the bank accounts of the teachers.

The minister also said that all district and block offices have been instructed to release the salary before Christmas. There are about 4,000 employees under Samagra mission, who work as teachers in high schools, middle schools, primary schools and as administrative or non-teaching staff.

The employees have not been paid since August. While high school teachers get Rs 27,000 per month, teachers working in middle and primary school receive a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 under the mission. The opposition Congress on Friday slammed the state government for allegedly putting thousands of Samagra employees in trouble by ''failing'' to pay their salaries.

