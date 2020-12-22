Left Menu
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday inaugurated eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence KISCEs across the country in a bid to inculcate sporting culture among the people. This is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence in the country.

Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates 8 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday inaugurated eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) across the country in a bid to inculcate sporting culture among the people. The eight centres will be based at Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Telangana, Nagaland, Karnataka and Odisha.

Besides Rijiju, the sports ministers of all the eight states were present during the virtual inauguration of the centres. ''This is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence in the country. The youth in India is looking for initiatives from the Govt of India and the State Governments,'' Rijiju said in a statement issued by his ministry.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said sports has to be a way of life for every Indian and the Govt of India wants to create basic facilities for everyone. The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence are being started in addition to the National Centres of Excellence.'' The Union Minister also reiterated his vision to see India in top 10 in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. ''The Central and State govt has to work together and we will provide all necessary financial assistance so they develop with proper infrastructure and manpower, sports science, high quality training and so on. ''We cannot be satisfied with only 1-2 medals, we have to be in top 10 in 2028 Olympics,'' Rijiju said.

