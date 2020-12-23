Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in 'Bhartiyata': UP minister

Only thing which is there was that Akbar was great despite the fact that Ain-i-Akbari and historians of that time never considered him great, he allegedShukla said those who wanted to make Bharat Akhand India undivided had pain in their hearts that Indias first university Takshila is in Afghanistan.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:00 IST
Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in 'Bhartiyata': UP minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a controversial remark, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla has claimed that the country's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad did not believed in ''Bharat and Bhartiyata''

''I have no hesitation to say that in first education minister Abul Kalam Azad's heart there was no 'Bharat aur Bhartiyata'' (India and Indianness),'' Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Shukla said while addressing a programme in Jannayak Chandrashekhar University here on Tuesday. ''When Kashmiri Pandits requested Guru Tegh Bahadur to help them from Aurangzeb when he pressed them for accepting Islam and when Guru went there, he was beheaded by Aurangzeb. These facts were removed from history. Only thing which is there was that Akbar was great despite the fact that Ain-i-Akbari and historians of that time never considered him great,'' he alleged

Shukla said those who wanted to make ''Bharat Akhand'' (India undivided) had ''pain in their hearts'' that India's first university Takshila is in Afghanistan. ''Such people are called communal,'' he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICA nominates Pragyan Ojha as representative in IPL GC

The Board of Directors of the Indian Cricketers Association ICA on Wednesday nominated former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the Indian Premier Leagues Governing Council. As per clause 28.2., of the BCCI Constitution,...

Take farm bills back: BKU (Lok Shakti) chief in letter written in blood to PM Modi

Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti chief Sheoraj Singh on Wednesday wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws that have stoked massive protests by farmers unions in north India. T...

Rajini starrer 'Annaatthe' movie shoot put on hold as four crew members turn COVID-19 positive

The shooting of the Rajinikanth- starrer, Annaatthe, was halted after four of the film crew tested postive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday. Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested ne...

Securitised pool collections improve to almost pre-pandemic levels after moratorium: Report

Crisil Ratings on Wednesday said that with extensive recovery efforts by non-banking financial companies NBFCs and uptick in economic activity, the collection efficiency ratios of its rated securitised pools for November 2020 payouts have i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020