Efforts needed to make education accessible to backward tribal communities: Rajasthan governor

Describing education as a great medium to bring positive change in society, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for more vigorous efforts to lift tribal areas out of educational backwardness. He said it is necessary to make the tribal communities feel that they are important in society.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:26 IST
Describing education as a great medium to bring positive change in society, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for more vigorous efforts to lift tribal areas out of educational backwardness. Addressing the second convocation ceremony of Govind Guru Tribal University in Banswara on Wednesday through video conference, the governor insisted on doing special work to conserve the philosophy, history and tradition of tribal languages, according to a release.

Mishra instructed the university to establish a centre under which efforts can be made to promote tribal knowledge and tradition to the national level. He said it is necessary to make the tribal communities feel that they are important in society.

