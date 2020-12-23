Maha: Marathas get EWS option but will lose out on SEBC quota

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday allowed Marathas to avail educational admissions and jobs under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. However, those who avail EWS certificates, which is optional, will not be eligible to get reservation under theSEBC (Socially and Economically Backward Class) category, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The 10 per cent EWS quota is earmarked for those who are not covered under any social reservations. EWS certificates can be given to the Maratha community if they wish so, it said.

Notably, the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community under the SEBC category was stayed by the Supreme Court, which was challenged by the state government. The next hearing of the case before the constitutional bench of the apex court is scheduled on January 25 next year.

''The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to grant EWS certificates to the Maratha communityso that they can avail benefits of educational admissions and jobs. The EWS certificate can be given to the Maratha community if they wish. If the EWS quota is availed, they will not be eligible for theSEBC quota,'' the statement said. In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to a project for the preservation and conservation of ancient temples in the state, the statement said.

The announcement for preservation and conservation of ancient temples was made earlier by the chief minister in the recently-held winter session of the state legislature. The statement said out of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva in the country, five are in Maharashtra.

''Pilgrim towns of Alandi, Pandharpur, Ashtavinayak (eight temples of Lord Ganesh) arethe soul of Maharashtra's social and spiritual life. The temples of goddesses Tuljabhavani, Mahalaxmi, Renuka, Saptashrungi are also revered,'' it said. This project will be implemented by the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) and an allocation of Rs 101 crore will be made in the Budget 2021-22, it said.

A nine-member committee headed by the ACS, Public Works Department, will decide on which works to prioritise and the kind of works that need to be taken up, the statement said. The cabinet also allowed supply of fortified rice under PDS (Public Distribution System) to curb the incidence of anaemia in Gadchiroli district on a pilot basis.

A proposal to invite separate contract bids for the transport of foodgrains under the PDS to strength distribution in nook and corner of the state, was also okayed. The cabinet also decided to mark January 3 as ''Women's Education Day'' to commemorate the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its consent to waive the license fees for liquor shops for the period of their closure during the coronavirus-induced lockdown..