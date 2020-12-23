Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical admission racket busted in Mumbai, five held

The four accused were held from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, and 26 SIM cards, duplicate stamps, seals and admission forms of Sion hospital, KEM hospital, MBT Medical college, duplicate ID cards and 30 debit cards of various banks were seized.Police are searching for more accused, the official said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:28 IST
Medical admission racket busted in Mumbai, five held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have unearthed rackets which facilitated admission into Sion Hospital and Medical College here with the arrest of five persons including an assistant dean. A 28-year-old woman doctor had filed a complaint alleging that the assistant dean had taken Rs 50 lakh from her father for securing admission in an MD course for her, a police official said.

Probe revealed that the assistant dean had accepted at least part of the money as Rs 21.10 lakh had been transferred to his bank account by the complainant's father, the official said. In a related case, a 46-year-old Jharkhand resident approached the police with a complaint that four persons cheated her by promising admission for her daughter in the MBBS course at Sion Hospital and Medical College.

The accused had promised to secureadmission for Rs 30 lakh and accepted the money through demand draft, she said. The four accused were held from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, and 26 SIM cards, duplicate stamps, seals and admission forms of Sion hospital, KEM hospital, MBT Medical college, duplicate ID cards and 30 debit cards of various banks were seized.

Police are searching for more accused, the official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...

BJP accuses C'garh govt of laxness in handling pandemic

The opposition BJP on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress government in Chhattisgarh over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tabling a Call Attention Motion in the Assembly, BJP legislators Brijmohan Agrawal and Shivratan Sharma al...

Dozens reported dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in a dawn attack on Wednesday by unknown gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence in the area. Gashu Dugaz, a senior security official from the region,...

People who arrived from UK being rigorously traced; COVID situation under control in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested, even as he asserted that the situation i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020