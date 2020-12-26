India vs Australia: Scoreboard at lunch

India vs Australia: Scoreboard at lunchPTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 07:26 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday
Australia 1st Innings: Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30 Marnus Labuschagne not out 26 Steven Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0 Travis Head not out 4 Extras: (B-5) 5 Total (For 3 wickets in 27 overs ) 65 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-4-7-1, Umesh Yadav 6-1-23-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-1-17-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-13-0.