Left Menu
Development News Edition

China lowers age of criminal liability to 12 for some crimes

Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, with those between 14 and 16 held criminally responsible for serious crimes such as rape, robbery and intentional homicide.The amendment to the law follows a rise in juvenile crimes from 2018 to 2019, according to a white paper in June by the Supreme Peoples Procuratorate, Chinas highest procuratorial organ.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:51 IST
China lowers age of criminal liability to 12 for some crimes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for some serious crimes from 14 to 12, as it looks to combat juvenile crime committed by children. Under an amended law, children aged 12 to 14 will be held criminally liable for "intentional homicide or intentional injury that leads to death or causes others severe disabilities by extremely cruel means." The amendment, which was passed on Saturday by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, will take effect on March 1.

Those under the age of 14 who commit crimes apart from those mentioned in the newly amended law will be exempt from criminal punishment, but could be given correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, with those between 14 and 16 held criminally responsible for serious crimes such as rape, robbery and intentional homicide.

The amendment to the law follows a rise in juvenile crimes from 2018 to 2019, according to a white paper in June by the Supreme People's Procuratorate, China's highest procuratorial organ. Previously, minors who committed serious crimes have received what appeared to be lenient punishments, causing public outrage.

In one instance, a 13-year-old boy from the northern city of Dalian was given just three years of correctional education after he was found guilty of murdering a 10-year-old girl in October 2019, prompting calls for legislative amendments and tougher penalties for minors who commit such crimes.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020