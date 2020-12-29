Left Menu
Development News Edition

33 Army officers awarded 'Aviation Wings'

As many as 33 officers were on Tuesday awarded the coveted Aviation Wings to become combat helicopter pilots after they successfully completed a training course at an Army institute here in Maharashtra. These officers completed the Combat Aviators Course at the Combat Army Aviation Training School CATS located at Gandhi Nagar airfield at Nashik Road.They were awarded Aviation Wings at the valedictory ceremony of CATS.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:58 IST
33 Army officers awarded 'Aviation Wings'

As many as 33 officers were on Tuesday awarded the coveted Aviation Wings to become combat helicopter pilots after they successfully completed a training course at an Army institute here in Maharashtra. These officers completed the Combat Aviators Course at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located at Gandhi Nagar airfield at Nashik Road.

They were awarded Aviation Wings at the valedictory ceremony of CATS. The ceremony was presided over by Major General A K Suri, Officiating Director General, Army Aviation, a defence release said. During the course, the officers underwent rigorous flying training. The officers were also awarded trophies in various disciplines to recognise their achievements during training.

Captain Santosh Kumar Sourapalli won the Silver Cheetah trophy for standing first in the overall Order of Merit, Captain Tarif Singh won the Capt SK Sharma trophy for Best in Flying and Captain B Prabhu Devan bagged the Air Observation Post (AOP)-35 trophy for standing first in ground subjects, the release said. CATS is a premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations -U.S. official

A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well. I think that probably should be extended to other...

Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Police raided a convent near Russias Ural Mountains in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested a renegade priest who had seized control of it and allegedly encouraged nuns to commit suicide. Father Sergiy was taken to Moscow, some 1400 km 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020