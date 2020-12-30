Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

Left Menu
The spokesperson said the reason for the withdrawal of the earlier advertisement is to give an opportunity to the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections EWS to apply for these vacancies.Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last month said a relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the EWS candidates.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to apply for these vacancies. The HSSC has withdrawn the advertisement released in August 2019 for the recruitment of 5,000 male and 1,000 female constables, an official spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Responding to queries and apprehensions raised on social media platforms on the reasons for the withdrawal of the advertisement, the spokesperson, in a statement here, said a fresh advertisement will be brought out by the commission within a day. Now, applications will be invited for the recruitment of 5,500 male and 1,100 female constables in the police department, he added.

''In addition, an advertisement for the recruitment of 698 women constables for Haryana's first women battalion -- the Durga-One Battalion -- will also be brought out,'' he said. The spokesperson said the reason for the withdrawal of the earlier advertisement ''is to give an opportunity to the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to apply for these vacancies''.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last month said a relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the EWS candidates. As of now, the minimum age for a police job in Haryana is 18 years and the age of all applicants must be under 25 years.

Making the announcement in the Assembly, Khattar had said the state government had implemented the provision of 10 per cent reservation to the EWS-category candidates in government jobs, based on the pattern of the Centre. ''No age relaxation was admissible to the EWS-category candidates in police recruitment till now,'' he had said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

