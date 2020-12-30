Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP minister's brother booked for using photos of Modi, Adityanath to promote mobile brand

There is no merit in the case, and he will be cleared of all the charges. According to reports, Lalit Agarwal, who runs an advertising agency, had put up the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a hoarding in the run-up to launching of a mobile phone brand.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:45 IST
UP minister's brother booked for using photos of Modi, Adityanath to promote mobile brand

A case of cheating has been registered against the brother of an Uttar Pradesh minister for allegedly using photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promote the brand of a mobile phone

Police officials requesting anonymity said an FIR was registered against Lalit Agarwal on December 26 at the Hazratganj Police Station in this regard. Lalit Agarwal is the brother of Kapil Dev Agarwal, UP's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education and Skill Development. The opposition Congress has demanded a CBI probe in the matter. When contacted, Kapil Dev Agarwal told PTI, ''My brother is being made a soft target. There is no merit in the case, and he will be cleared of all the charges.'' According to reports, Lalit Agarwal, who runs an advertising agency, had put up the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a hoarding in the run-up to launching of a mobile phone brand. The launch took place on December 22. As questions were raised about the photos, they were removed from the hoarding by the advertising agency on December 26. It had also apologised over the matter. Meanwhile, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu demanded that the matter be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). ''The way in which in the garb of 'vocal for local', a minister held a press conference on the launch of a mobile phone, and told the public that along with being fully 'swadeshi', it is part of the skill development scheme (kaushal vikaas yojana), proves that corruption is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said in a statement in an apparent reference to Kapil Dev Agarwal. ''This incident should be probed by the CBI, and people behind the scene should also be unmasked,'' he added. PTI NAV SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...

UPDATE 2-American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeings 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. American Airlines Flight 718 landed at New Yorks LaGuardia Airport around 108 p.m after departin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020