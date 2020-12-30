Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam assembly passes Bill to abolish state-run madrasas amid

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to abolish all state-run Madrasas by converting them to general schools amid a walkout by the opposition when their demand for sending the legislation to the Select Committee was rejected.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:24 IST
Assam assembly passes Bill to abolish state-run madrasas amid
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to abolish all state-run Madrasas by converting them to general schools amid a walkout by the opposition when their demand for sending the legislation to the Select Committee was rejected. After Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned down the request of the Congress and the AIUDF members to send The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020 to a Select Committee to have a ''proper discussion'' on the issue, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami placed the Bill for voice vote.

After witnessing a noisy scene, the Bill was passed with a majority. Members of all alliance partners of the BJP the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) -- supported the government move. The Bill proposes to abolish two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

''I feel this is going to be a gift to the minority community. The students studying in those madrasas will hail the decision after 10 years,'' Sarma said, replying to the opposition members' objections. As per the Bill, all madrasas will be converted to upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with effect from April 1 next year with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non- teaching staff.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M1xchange expects to cross Rs 6,000 cr in bill discounting transactions this fiscal

Invoice discounting e-marketplace M1Xchange on Wednesday said it expects to cross Rs 6,000 crore in bill discounting service in the current financial year. The trade receivable discounting system TReDS platform claims to have crossed a thro...

Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds 1.47 billion.The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about 1.35 billion, it sai...

Traffic advisory for NYE: No entry for vehicles without passes to Connaught Place, parking limited

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for New Years Eve which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city. Special arrangements have been made fo...

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020