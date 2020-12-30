Left Menu
England delays return of schools as COVID-19 cases surge

Secondary school children in England will return to the classroom later than planned to enable the roll out of mass COVID-19 testing, Education Minister Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday. Some primary school children in the worst hit areas will also not return as planned after Christmas, he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Secondary school children in England will return to the classroom later than planned to enable the roll out of mass COVID-19 testing, Education Minister Gavin Williamson said on Wednesday. Pupils in exam years will return from Jan 11 and all secondary and college students will return full time on Jan 18.

"This will break those chains of transmission that are making infection rates shoot up, this in turn will make it safer for more children to physically return to school," he told lawmakers. Some primary school children in the worst hit areas will also not return as planned after Christmas, he said.

