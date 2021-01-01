Left Menu
Development News Edition

After a gap of 9 months, schools reopen in Kerala partially

But, strict instructions right from wearing masks, washing hands at frequent intervals to mandatory social distancing gave a formal colour to theirfirst day in schools, when they reopened partially in Kerala on Friday.As part of the governments instructions, classes for 10th and 12th standards began in schools across the southern state with limited hours and restricted number of students.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:31 IST
After a gap of 9 months, schools reopen in Kerala partially

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI): The students were brimming with excitementseeing friends and teachers after a gap of many months. But, strict instructions right from wearing masks, washing hands at frequent intervals to mandatory social distancing gave a formal colour to theirfirst day in schools, when they reopened partially in Kerala on Friday.

As part of the government's instructions, classes for 10th and 12th standards began in schools across the southern state with limited hours and restricted number of students. ''I am really excited to be back in my school, I have never thought that I can spend time with my friends at this campus again,'' a thrilled Akhila, a 10th standard student of a city school here, said.

Parvathy, another student, said she was fed up attending online classes and she had really missed actual classroom studies. ''Online class is a good option at this time of crisis.

But, it cannot give the feel and positivity provided by an actual classroom. Not just schools and classrooms, I really missed my teachers and friends,'' she said. But, the strict instruction of keeping distance from other students and admission of only one student in a bench made some students a tad unhappy.

It was after a gap of nine months that the schools opened in the southern state, in compliance with strict COVID protocols. All these months, students were attending online classes through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education's (KITE)- Victers channel.

They were greeted with digital thermometers at the entrance of schools to measure their body temperature, which is mandatory as per the guidelines issued by the authorities. They were admitted into the school campus only after collecting consent letters from the parents.

Schools in Kerala was remained closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. A recent high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had decided to reopen educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in adherence with COVID guidelines.

In its guidelines, the General Education Department directed that only 50 per cent of students be allowed at a time in schools and that classes be arranged as one student per bench in the first week. It is better to allow 25 per cent of the students at a time in schools, where their strength exceeds 300 in number in classes 10 and 12, according to the guidelines issued by the Director of Public Instructions (DPI).

In the detailed instructions given, the authorities have asked the school managements to ensure masks, sanitizer, digital thermometer and soaps in their institutions. Students should be asked to maintain a distance of two metres between each other and classes may be conducted in shifts of limited hours if necessary, it said.

Articles in classes should be disinfected every two hours and children should be admitted in classes only with the consent of parents. As per the present plan, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (HSC) second year board exams would be held from March 17 to 30 in strict compliance with COVID protocols.

At the college level, graduate and post-graduate classes and classes at the Universities of Agriculture and Fisheries would also begin early January with a limited number of students. It was also decided to start classes from second year in medical colleges, official sources added.

Meanwhile, an official statement said here that a total of 1.75 lakh new students have taken admission in classes 1 to 10 in state-run schools this academic year.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978...

Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in K'taka

After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC class 12 students, w...

Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the...

Over 4.84 cr ITRs for 2019-20 filed till Dec 31

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till December 31, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021