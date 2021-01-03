Commission for backward classes in Odisha begins operations
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 10:57 IST
The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) will soon conduct a survey to understand the socio-economic condition of people belonging to this category and take steps for their welfare, a senior official said. The OSCBC, which started operations on Saturday, said the state government will take a decision on reserving seats for the OBC category in due course of time.
Immediately after assuming office, Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retired) Raghunath Biswal said a database of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state will be prepared soon. ''The left-out eligible ones will be included in the list while those found socially and economically developed would be excluded,'' he said.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a recent letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had urged the state government to reserve seats for students belonging to the OBC category and the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs). Pradhan said the two communities constitute a considerable portion of the population in Odisha, and have been historically deprived of the opportunities in the field of education and employment.
