Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colleges, varsities in Odisha to reopen for final year students on Jan 11

and other research scholars shall also commence in physical mode with effect from January 11, it said.State Private Universities under the department may also consider to commence classroom teaching of final year UGPG courses from January 11 by following this guideline to the extent applicable..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 17:45 IST
Colleges, varsities in Odisha to reopen for final year students on Jan 11

The Odisha government on Sunday announced that physical classes in colleges and universities in the state will resume from January 11 for the students of final year undergraduate and post-graduate courses. The penultimate semester exams for the students of UG/PG courses will be held from March 16 to March 31 and the final semester examinations will take place between June 16 and June 30, a notification issued by the Higher Education department said.

The government decided to reopen colleges and universities considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state and the huge academic loss of students due to the pandemic situation. Classroom teaching has been suspended since March 2020.

''The State Public Universities and Government as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under H.E. Department) are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11-01-2021(Monday),'' the notification said.

The government also issued a guideline for the conduct of classroom teaching which should be held in a regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of coverage of some chapters by on-line mode. ''Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students,'' the guideline said adding that COVID-19 prevention protocols need to be followed.

It has been made mandatory for all the persons coming to colleges and varsities to wear facemasks. Social distancing should be maintained in classrooms and, if needed, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended, the guideline said. However, teachers, students and staff residing in active containment zone shall not come to their institutes, it said.

Hostels will be opened from January 10 only for 2020- 21 final year UG/PG students as well as Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars. In order to compensate for the lost days, physical classes should be conducted on all days except the examination period, Sundays, January 26 (the Republic Day), February 16 (the Saraswati Puja) and April 1 (the Utkal Divas).

To this extent, the Common Holiday List-2021, communicated to all degree colleges by the higher education department is hereby superseded, the guideline said. Teaching and research activities of Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars shall also commence in physical mode with effect from January 11, it said.

State Private Universities under the department may also consider to commence classroom teaching of final year UG/PG courses from January 11 by following this guideline to the extent applicable..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OTT platforms gear up to entertain audiences once again in 2021

With almost no big theatrical release for over nine months, the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms last year and in 2021, several streamers will vie for the audiences attention as Bollywood plans a a retur...

Maha: Rice millers in Gondia seek lifting of paddy import ban

Rice millers in Gondia district of Maharashtra have alleged that the district administrations move to ban the entry of vehicles transporting paddy from other states has affected the trade and violated the provisions of the Farmers Produce T...

All set for roll-out, just waiting for COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Delhi: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday welcomed the approval given for emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines, and asserted that the city government is all set for the vaccination roll-out as soon as any of them arrive. Interacting ...

Man City's Mendy the latest EPL player to breach virus rules

Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Years Eve. The revelation about Mendys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021