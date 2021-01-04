Maha: Hand grenade destroyed in Latur, remains sent for probe

A hand grenade found in a lake in Latur in Maharashtra, some 265 kilometres from here, was destroyed by a bomb detection and disposal team and its remains have been sent for examination to Nanded, police said on Monday. It was found on Saturday in Shirur Tajband lake in Ahmedpur tehsil and destroyed on Sunday, an official said.

''An examination found that the object was a grenade. It was destroyed after a pit was dug and a safety perimeter created around it. The remains have been sent for examination to Nanded,'' the Ahmedpur police station official said.