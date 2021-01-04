Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers: Official

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. Extension lecturers were hired to share the workload following the non-availability of NET-qualified lecturers and PhD degree holders.

The Department of Higher Education has sought information on the examination results of the classes taught by these extension lecturers from the principals of the colleges within a fortnight, he said. Director General, Higher Education Department, has directed the principals of all the government colleges to submit the examination results of the subjects taught by the extension lecturers of their respective colleges for the academic session within a fortnight so that their performance can be evaluated, he said.

Extension lecturers will have to send complete information about the results of the examination from the beginning of their service in the college till date, in the proforma prescribed by the department, which should be signed by the principal, he added. There are around 1800 extension lecturers working on contractual basis on a monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700 in the state.