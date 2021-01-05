Left Menu
Delhi govt asks schools to implement new school bag policy

As per the suggestions, which are in line with the new National Education Policy NEP, the weight of school bags for students between classes 1-10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight.PTI GJS SRY.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to implement the new ''school bag policy'' to reduce the weight of school bags and the burden of students. ''Heavy school bags are a serious threat to the health and well-being of school students. These have adverse physical effects on the growing children which can cause damage to their vertebral column and knees.

"Moreover, in the schools which are functioning in double or multi storey buildings, children have to climb the stairs with heavy school bags which further aggravates the problem,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals. The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP). From no textbooks for pre-primary classes to single notebook for classes 1 and 2, frequent checks of school bags to ensure students do not carry heavy weight, informing the students and parents regarding appropriate kind of school bags and encouraging students to use both straps of bags, are among the recommendations made by the government.

''The load of school bag is increased by bringing textbooks, guides, homework or classwork notebooks, rough work notebooks, water bottles, lunch box, and sometimes the heavy weight of the school bag itself. The number of textbooks in different classes should not exceed the number prescribed by the statutory bodies. "Heads of schools and teachers should frame a well-designed timetable for each class so that children do not have to carry too many books or notebooks to the school each day,'' it said.

''For other classes, there shall be one notebook for each subject for exercises, projects, unit tests, experiments, among others, which the students need to bring as per the timetable. Students should not be asked to bring additional books or extra materials to the school,'' the letter stated. As per the suggestions, which are in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP), the weight of school bags for students between classes 1-10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight.

