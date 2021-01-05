iMET Global Collaborates With Intercell to Provide New-Age Mentoring to Their Students

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Intercell to integrate their professional counseling and structured mentoring in iMET's programs under its school of digital social media and IoT. • The awareness and outreach drive will start from 1st January 2021 and will be available for both new and existing students and experience holder learners.

• The Intercell Mentoring session along with iMET's alternative MBA curriculum and executive program shall aim for NEP compliance and meeting industry expectations (post COVID) making learners more 'Profession Ready' unlike any other program in higher education. Intercell and iMET Global (a sec 8 not for profit entity) are coming together for a strategic association to make career guidance easy and structured for learners and growth seekers. Their collaboration aims at extending Virtual Mentoring sessions to students who are registered with iMET Global. Intercell products will be a career enriched value added offering for every student enrolling with iMET Global in January 2021. This offering is available on all the programs offered by iMET Global.

Both the educational platforms are aware of the need for a Mentor in the post COVID times. iMET also stands for innovation, Mentoring, Entrepreneurship and Talent, and going along with its vision, iMET believes that right Mentoring can help a learner to achieve the growth she/he deserves. With the disruptive world created by COVID, where the world is becoming digital and more efficient, it is important that guidance comes from credible sources only. Keeping this thought in mind, iMET Global has empaneled Intercell Technologies Private Limited to extend benefits of its immeasurable Virtual Mentor Network to its students. Deepak Goel, CEO iMET Global asserted, "Without proper guidance, moving ahead in one's career is similar to shooting blank arrows. The collaboration with Intercell is something that has been long overdue. We are hoping to build better future for our students with our courses and mentorship offered by Intercell." In order to avail the benefits of this partnership, one has to enrol in one of the programs at iMET Global in January 2021. This offer applies to every course.

Launched on April 2, 2011, at IIT Delhi, iMET Global has carved a niche for itself in the field of new-age education and social welfare. Irrespective of whether an individual is still a young student, a working professional or an entrepreneur, hoping to equip with the right skillsets needed in the dynamic world, one can enroll in the program basis their eligibility. This is a place for innovators and dreamers. Students can watch their ideas turn into reality at iMET Global. Pallab Mitra, Chief Learning Officer, iMET Global School said ''Having a mentor is a blessing in these difficult times. Intercell mentoring program will help us provide guidance to our students basis their learning through the courses we offer and help them find better jobs in the ever changing job market. We are happy to partner with Intercell and bring this mentorship capability in our programs that we offer.'' Talking about turning ideas into reality, this is precisely what Intercell does for its mentees. The highly-educated Mentors guide professionals and students of all ages in a constructive way. They enable mentees to see a clear path, making it easier for them to grow in their respective field. These experts will aid in identifying ultimate professional goal, understanding possible roadblock and make students and professionals aware of any uncertainties. However, the biggest contributions that these educators make is that they allow mentees to think analytically, ensuring that they are ready to deal with any and every blockage.

Arunabh Varma, Founder & CEO Intercell said, "We are excited to partner with iMET Global. We have always valued its vision to empower youth with digital courses. We will promote iMET courses on our platform and looking forward to provide guidance to iMET students." Both iMET Global and Intercell are hailed as platforms for unconventional education. Their newest collaboration will definitely make things easier for students and professionals. Students and professionals can take advantage of the collaboration to further their knowledge and skill base. One can learn from the experiences of these experts and advance in their career against all odds.