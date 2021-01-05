Gram Panchayat polls: 2,798 candidates in fray in Nagpur

As many as 2,798 candidates are inthe fray for the forthcoming elections to 130 Gram Panchayatseats in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official releasesaid on Tuesday

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held onJanuary 15. Counting of votes will be taken up on January 18

''Out of the 3,120 nominations filed, 322 candidateswithdrew on Tuesday, leaving 2,798 candidates in the fray for130 gram panchayat seats in Nagpur district,'' the releasesaid.