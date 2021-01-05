Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gram Panchayat polls: 2,798 candidates in fray in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:57 IST
Gram Panchayat polls: 2,798 candidates in fray in Nagpur

As many as 2,798 candidates are inthe fray for the forthcoming elections to 130 Gram Panchayatseats in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official releasesaid on Tuesday

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held onJanuary 15. Counting of votes will be taken up on January 18

''Out of the 3,120 nominations filed, 322 candidateswithdrew on Tuesday, leaving 2,798 candidates in the fray for130 gram panchayat seats in Nagpur district,'' the releasesaid.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France cranks up vaccine rollout to deliver shots faster

France is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by widening further its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver jabs more quickly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday. F...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

India, US have frictions, frustrations on trade front, lot of scope to expand flow of goods, services: Kenneth Juster

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday and noted that there are frictions and frustration...

Nepal asks children, senior citizens to stay indoors as Kathmandu’s air quality worsens

Authorities in Nepal on Tuesday asked children and senior citizens in the capital to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside as the air pollution has alarmingly increased in Kathmandu and other major parts of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021