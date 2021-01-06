Left Menu
COVID-19: Guj schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen from Jan 11

However, the attendance will not be mandatory, he said.Chudasama said the decision to reopen schools for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be applicable to all the education boards in the state across government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed schools as well as those run by the Social Justice and Empowerment department.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that schools for classes 10 and 12, and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students in the state would be reopened from January 11, months after remaining shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar Wednesday.i Talking to reporters after the meeting, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the students attending schools must bring the consent of their parents.

''Regular academic activities of classes 10 and 12, as well as the final year of graduation and post-graduation in colleges will resume from January 11,'' he said. However, the attendance will not be mandatory, he said.

Chudasama said the decision to reopen schools for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will be applicable to all the education boards in the state across government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed schools as well as those run by the Social Justice and Empowerment department. The schools will have to strictly follow the Centre's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the same, he said.

The schools will have to strictly follow the Centre's SOPs for reopening, and make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc. for the same in coordination with the government officials. ''The online education system will continue as usual, and there will be no mass promotion, but examinations will be conducted for the amount of syllabus taught. This rule will apply to all the education boards in the state, with the Centre's SOP to be strictly followed,'' he said.

The decision on starting other classes will be taken soon, the minister said. ''The state has decided to accept the Centre's SOPs, and copies of these guidelines have been issued to all the institutions. The school administration and our officials will have to ensure hygiene and make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc,'' he said.

''The schools will have to coordinate with the local CHCs and PHCs (health centres), and follow the guidelines pertaining to social distancing, masks, etc in the classroom,'' he said. ''Students attending the schools will require the consent of their parents. The schools have sent the forms to all the parents. Attendance is not mandatory,'' he said.

''School principals, administrators, and our education department officials will be responsible for the implementation of the SOPs,'' he said..

