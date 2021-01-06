Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF signs MoU with IDSR for officers to undertake doctoral research

The Indian Air Force has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Institute of Defence Studies and Research IDSR that would enable IAF officers to undertake doctoral research and post-graduate programmes in various areas, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:42 IST
IAF signs MoU with IDSR for officers to undertake doctoral research

The Indian Air Force has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Defence Studies and Research (IDSR) that would enable IAF officers to undertake doctoral research and post-graduate programmes in various areas, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The IDSR is an autonomous institution of Gujarat University.

The MoU was signed under the patronage of the Gujarat government on December 29, the Defence ministry's statement noted. ''The MoU will enable officers of IAF to undertake doctoral research, post-graduate programme and post-graduate diploma covering various areas of interest that includes defence studies, defence management, national security, aerospace and aviation science and other areas of defence technology,'' it mentioned.

As part of Project Akashdeep, the IAF has entered into such partnerships with various prestigious academic institutions to promote research by officers and create a pool of think tanks with strategic knowledge and intellectual skills, the ministry said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021