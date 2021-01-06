Govt Dental College resumes full-fledged OPD services in Jammu

The Indira Gandhi Government Dental College Wednesday resumed its OPD services full-fledged with extension of timings and in-house Rapid Antigen Testing facility for detecting coronavirus, an official spokesman said. The new OPD timings will be 10 am to 4 pm with a break of one hour in between to maintain sterilisation and sanitisation protocols, the spokesman said.

The full-fledged OPD services were suspended in the dental college following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. The spokesman said the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) testing facility will avoid inconvenience to the general public and will further provide safety and prevent exposure to the hospital staff.

