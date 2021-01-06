Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP-2020 aims to build complete personality: RSS functionary

RSSs Akhil Bharatiya Sah-pracharak Sunil Ambekar also alleged that the British education system destroyed the system of education prevalent in the country before their arrival.He was speaking on Rashtriya Shiksha Niti Ujjwal Bharat Ki Aur at a two-day lectures series here.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:27 IST
NEP-2020 aims to build complete personality: RSS functionary

The objective of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is to build a complete personality of an individual, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office- bearer said here on Wednesday. RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Sah-pracharak Sunil Ambekar also alleged that the British education system destroyed the system of education prevalent in the country before their arrival.

He was speaking on 'Rashtriya Shiksha Niti Ujjwal Bharat Ki Aur' at a two-day lectures series here. ''People think that there was no education system in India and that it was introduced in the country by the British, which is wrong,'' he said.

''I feel that India has the oldest education system in the world. They had created such a system that the values they imparted remained the same for generations. We need to understand this objective. When we talk about the NEP-2020, we need to question why we need this education policy and what we are creating through it,'' he said. ''Your education system will depend on how you look at the social life and humans...We need know how the education system was before the advent of the new educational policy and how it was years back.

''Many people believe that education came into the country only after British arrived and that it developed because of them. But we all know that there were many educational facilities in our country before the British came,'' he said. Ambekar said the education system in India was slowly destroyed after the British came to India.

''Actually, it was the beginning of destruction of our education system,'' he said. Citing a report, he said that in 1830 that there were one lakh schools in Bengal and Bihar, and similarly in Bombay, Madras and Punjab presidencies.

In 1858, British had enrolled only 20,000 students in 452 schools and colleges in 21 district of Madras presidency. ''On the contrary, 11,000 schools already existed before them and it had 1094 colleges and 1,57,195 students were studying in schools and 5,403 students were studying in colleges. It clearly indicated that they did not improve the education system, rather finished it,'' he said.

He further alleged that the British education system was elitist and it was a vehicle to promote caste privilege rather than vehicle to improvement for all. The schools prior to the British had teachers from all castes including SC and ST, he said.

On the NEP-2020, he said, ''The aim of the new education policy is complete development of an individual's personality.'' The primary education will have two major components that is foundational literacy and numeracy, he said, adding, ''Our ancient education system had three important sutras- reading, writing and arithmetic and after a long break, these three principles have been given importance in primary education rather than the weight of bags.'' Similarly, importance has been given to languages and use of mother tongue or local language in primary education. Besides, emphasis has also been given to research, Ambekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...

Criminal killed, 2 injured in shootout between rival factions in UP

A notorious criminal was killed and two others injured in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area of the Uttar Pradesh capital Wednesday night, police said. Ajit Singh, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021