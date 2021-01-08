Hindu Rao nurses go on indefinite strike over pending salary

Patients at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital faced hardship as nurses went on an indefinite strike on Thursday over non-payment of salary. The nurses at the 900-bedded hospital are demanding release of salaries for months of October, November and December. We had a meeting with the mayor on Wednesday but nothing fruitful came out of it, said Indumati Jamwal, head of the Nurses Welfare Association (NWA).

So, we decided to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday to press for our demands,'' said Jamwal. The strike affected the services severely on Thursday. ''We are not doing anything, not even giving services in the emergency ward. Most of the patients, who were stable, have been shifted to other facilities,'' Jamwal said.

Jamwal said nurses at Rajen Babu TB Hospital also held a strike in solidarity.

''On Friday, nurses of Kasturba Hospital and Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital will also join the protest,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)