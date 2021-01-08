3rd Ind-Aus Test: SCOREBOARD, Day 2

The scoreboard on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: Will Pucovski lbw b Saini 62 David Warner c Pujara b Siraj 5 Marnus Labuschagne c Rahane b Jadeja 91 Steven Smith run out (Jadeja) 131 Matthew Wade c Bumrah b Jadeja 13 Cameron Green lbw b Bumrah 0 Tim Paine b Bumrah 1 Pat Cummins b Jadeja 0 Mitchell Starc c Gill b Saini 24 Nathan Lyon lbw b Jadeja 0 Josh Hazlewood not out 1 Extra (B-4, NB-5, W-1) 10 TOTAL (105.4 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-106, 3-206, 4-232, 5-249, 6-255, 7-278, 8-310, 9-315 BOWLING: Jasprit Bumrah 25.4-7-66-2, Mohammed Siraj 25-4-67-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-1-74-0, Navdeep Saini 13-0-65-2, Ravindra Jadeja-18-3-62-4.

