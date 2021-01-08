T'gana CM to hold meeting on vaccine distribution, resuming classes in educational institutions

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with Ministers,district Collectors and other officials on January 11 oncrucial issues, including finalisation of an action plan ondistribution of COVID-19 vaccine and resuming classes ineducational institutions in the state.

The meeting would discuss the spread of COVID-19, themeasures taken to contain its spread and administering thecoronavirus vaccine to people, an official release said onFriday.

''An action plan will be finalised at the meeting ondistributing the vaccine to all the regions and administeringthe vaccine to the people on a prioritised method,'' it said.

The meeting would also see a threadbare discussion onwhen to resume classes in educational institutions and otherissues, including students from which standard (class) are tobe allowed, how to conduct the classes, the methods beingfollowed in other states, it said.

The other subjects on the agenda for the meeting onJanuary 11, include revenue department matters, the stategovernment's flagship green drive of 'Harita Haram' and 'PallePragati' (progress of villages) and 'Pattana Pragati'(progress of towns) programmes.PTI SJR SSPTI PTI

