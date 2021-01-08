Left Menu
Two contingents of NCC to participate in Republic Day parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:38 IST
Two contingents of the National Cadet Corps, one each of boys and girls, will participate in the Republic Day parade this year, NCC Director General Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich said on Friday.

''These cadets (who will be part of the contingents) will be selected from amongst those who are participating in the Republic Day camp (RDC-2021), which commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on January 4,'' a statement by NCC quoted Aich as saying.

A total of 1,000 cadets, including 380 girl cadets, drawn from all states and Union territories of the country, are participating in this nearly month-long camp.

Aich said the aim of the Republic Day camp is to provide the participating cadets an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the nation through a number of cultural events.

The camp will culminate on January 28 with a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement noted.

''Two contingents of NCC cadets, one each of boys and girls, will participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26,'' it added.

