Regular class for 1st, 2nd year college students after Jan 14

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:44 IST
Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI): After a gap of nine months sincethe coronavirus-induced lockdown, regular classes for firstand second year college students in Karnataka would resumeafter Sankranti on January 14.

Announcing this on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C NAshwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio,asked the Vice-Chancellors of government and privateuniversities, senior officials of several departments,including that of higher education, to suggest a date forresumption of the classes.

The Vice-Chancellors attended a meeting with the DeputyChief Minister and all of them were unanimous that thegovernment should start the offline classes.

Narayan asked them to suggest a date and based on theirsubmission, the date to start classes would be announced.

This applies to first and second year students ofdegree, post-graduation, diploma and engineering.

The offline or regular classes for the 10th class,second pre-university, final year degree and postgraduatestudents have already started and were running successfully.

By taking this success into account, it has beendecided to open the remaining classes also, he said.

Regarding the students bus pass, Narayan said theconfusion would be cleared soon by discussing with anotherDeputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transportportfolio.

