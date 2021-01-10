Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian labour minister quits over plagiarism allegations

Austria's Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher has resigned after allegations that she plagiarised some of her university work, but denied any wrongdoing and said she was stepping down to protect her family.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:22 IST
Austrian labour minister quits over plagiarism allegations
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Austria's Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher has resigned after allegations that she plagiarised some of her university work, but denied any wrongdoing and said she was stepping down to protect her family. Aschbacher, a member of the conservative Austrian People's Party which leads the coalition government, allegedly copied at least one fifth of her doctoral dissertation from other sources, as well as chunks of her diploma thesis, according to academic Stefan Weber who specialises in plagiarism.

Aschbacher said she had written her dissertation and thesis "to the best of her knowledge and belief," Austrian news agency APA reported. "The hostility, the political agitation, and the insults are unfortunately being unloaded not only on me, but also on my children, and with unbearable force," she was cited as saying.

"I cannot allow this to continue in order to protect my family. For this reason, I am resigning from office." According to Weber, Aschbacher had taken at least one fifth of her dissertation, titled "Drafting a Leadership Style for Innovative Companies," from other sources without properly labeling the citations.

Among other things, she had translated an article from Forbes magazine from English, repeating the original author's claim to say she herself had worked "with hundreds of teams". Chancellor Sebastian Kurz thanked Aschbacher for her work and said a successor would be named on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Losing job in pandemic, Udhampur engineer restarts life with mushroom farming

After the COVID-19 lockdown hit livelihoods in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer took up mushroom farming with the help of district authorities in a bid to improve their livelihood and inculcate new farming methods. To expand beyond convention...

Olympics-80% want Tokyo Games cancelled or delayed - Japanese survey

About 80 of people in Japan say this years Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or delayed as worries mount about a record surge in coronavirus cases across the country, a Kyodo News poll showed on Sunday. The survey found 35.3 want the Games...

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...

Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control LoC and the International Border IB in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021