Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

A winter storm blew across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, coating the region with a blanket of snow, forcing some school and government office closures, and fostering some play time for adults and children alike.

As many as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night. The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in areas like Austin and College Station.

The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.

About 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow were expected for areas between Center, Texas, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, KSLA-TV reported. State government offices in 29 parishes will be closed Monday — including in Caddo Parish, where Shreveport is located — according to The Advocate.

More than a dozen school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for virtual learning only in Mississippi, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow were expected for areas including Vicksburg and Yazoo City, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Communities further south in Louisiana and Mississippi were forecast to get rain or a mixture of snow and rain.

