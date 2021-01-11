Left Menu
Nigeria: University of Abuja establishes program on Diabetes Education, signs MOU with Diabetes Africa

“The University would ensure that the collaboration brings about the strengthening of health services especially with regard to treatment of diabetes in the country. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa and the University is going to be a pacesetter in this programme."

11-01-2021
Representative image. uniabuja.edu.ng

To establish a top-notch educational program on Diabetes Education in the institution, the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada in the Federal Capacity Territory, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a network of health professionals, Diabetes Africa, according to a report by National Accord.

Reportedly declared by Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Habib Yakoob, the Head of University's Information and Public Relations said that the partnership will encourage the quality of healthcare provided to the patients of diabetes across Africa.

Vice-Chancellor Na'Allah said that the virtual signing of the MoU which took place concurrently in the University of Abuja, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, was witnessed by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group in Kenya.

The statement reportedly added that the partnership would also grant a degree of Master's in Diabetes Education by the University.

"The University would ensure that the collaboration brings about the strengthening of health services especially with regard to treatment of diabetes in the country. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa and the University is going to be a pacesetter in this programme," Na'Allah said.

As per the report, Nigeria observes many complications of diabetes due to poor quality care, unaffordability of blood glucose monitoring, and medications by patients, said Felicia Anumah, the Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences. She further said that the program in diabetes education would allow international faculties to have virtual lectures, also connecting the students to different identified centers across the country.

