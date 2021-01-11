Regular offline classes of colleges in Karnataka to start from Jan 15

Colleges in Karnataka will gofor regular offline classes from January 15 for students ofall undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diplomaclasses, Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr C NAshwath Narayan said on Monday.

''The final year offline classes are already underwaysuccessfully.The classes of first, second and third yearstudents will start from January 15,'' Narayan told reportersafter chairing a meeting with the officials.

The State government has also made up its mind toopen the students' hostels.

Along with it, bus services will also resume.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that all thepreparations have been made as the standard operatingprocedure laid out by the Centre to contain the spread ofCOVID-19.

''There will be COVID screening, sanitisers,mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing in placeat all the colleges,'' he added.

Narayan said the government has already decided tohold offline examinations or the conventional way ofconducting examinations this year and necessary directionshave been given to the colleges and the universities about it.

