Youth play important role in democratic system: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday urged the youth to become responsible citizens and to contribute in nation building by adopting Swami Vivekananda's ideals and values in their lives.

''Youth play an important role in the democratic system,'' the minister said at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival.

He urged everyone to become responsible citizens and to contribute in nation building by adopting Swami Vivekananda's ideals and values in their lives. ''India, the largest democracy in the world, derives strength from our Constitution, paving the way for the empowerment of the person at the bottom of the society,'' Pokhriyal said.

He said that the Preamble is the most important part of the Constitution. ''The first word of the Preamble is 'WE' which means we the people of India. This sentence is embedded in Indian society and keeps society tied together to a national spirit,'' the minister said.

Pokhriyal recalled Swami Vivekananda's message that the youth are the greatest strength of any country and the future of that country is shaped by the efforts of its youth. He appealed to the youth to use their tremendous energy, aspirations, dreams and will power to shape the future of the country.

