Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico publishes medicinal cannabis regulation, creating new market

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday published rules to regulate the use of medicinal cannabis, a major step in a broader reform to create the world's largest legal cannabis market in the Latin American country. The new regulation was signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and will now allow pharmaceutical companies to begin doing medical research on cannabis products.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:54 IST
Mexico publishes medicinal cannabis regulation, creating new market

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday published rules to regulate the use of medicinal cannabis, a major step in a broader reform to create the world's largest legal cannabis market in the Latin American country.

The new regulation was signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and will now allow pharmaceutical companies to begin doing medical research on cannabis products. The cannabis reform taking place includes the recreational use of marijuana, and will create what would be the world's biggest national cannabis market in terms of population.

The new medicinal rules state companies who wish to carry out research have to obtain permission from the Mexican health regulator, COFEPRIS, and this research has to be done in a strictly controlled and independent laboratories. The regulation also sets rules for the sowing, cultivation and harvesting of cannabis for medicinal purposes, which would allow businesses to grow marijuana legally on Mexican soil.

Foreign weed companies from Canada and the United States have been looking at Mexico with interest. Many had delayed making investment decisions due to policy uncertainty and were waiting for the final regulation to be published. Mexico's lawmakers are also in the final stages of legalizing recreational use of marijuana, with the bill expected to pass in the next period of Congress.

The regulation comes several years after Mexico's Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers must legalize use of cannabis. The legislation marks a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels, which have long made millions of dollars growing marijuana illegally and smuggling it into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Democrats barreling toward impeaching Trump in wake of Capitol siege

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then, after drawing up charges accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last weeks siege of the Capitol...

IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead

IndiGos airport manager in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, said aviation industry sources.The airline confirmed the incident and said it is extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airpor...

Pompeo says Iran gives al Qaeda new 'home base,' analysts skeptical

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday without providing hard evidence that al Qaeda had established a new home base in Iran and that it was time for America and all free nations to crush the Iran-al-Qaeda axis. The comments, r...

Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for tremendous anger in the country and last weeks deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.The embattled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021