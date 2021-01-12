Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.

Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini Lake, and the report is awaited. He said all ducks there seemed to be in good condition, while the migratory birds have already left.

Three big gardens come under the jurisdiction of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and authorities are keeping an eye on the situation, and if birds are found dead, their samples will be taken.

During the inspection, area councillor Seema Gupta, Director Horticulture Aashish Priyadarshi and other senior officials were also present.

Prakash said that in view of bird flu in Delhi, the NDMC is vigilant and continuously working to check its spread. He said the NDMC has set up a high-level committee to monitor the situation of bird flu. The civic body has issued guidelines to owners of meat shops, restaurants and hotels.

